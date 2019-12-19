Thursday, Dec. 19 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20 – Senior Lunch, serving meatloaf, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21 – VFW Steak and Hamburger Fry, VFW Hall, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 23 – Senior Lunch, serving liver and onions, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 25 – Christmas Day
Thursday, Dec. 26 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 27 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 30 – Senior Lunch, serving French dip sandwich, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
