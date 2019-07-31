Ashland Community Calendar

Thursday, Aug. 1 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum Science Demonstration, Ashland Public Library, 10:30 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 2 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Ashland City Council meeting, City building, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 3 – Family Fun Carnival, Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Going Buggy, Wildlife Safari Park, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 5 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 6 – National Night Out, Wiggenhorn Park, TBD
Wednesday, Aug. 7 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Thursday, Aug 8 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Community Coffee, Saunders County Museum, 3 to 4 p.m.
Chamber Board meeting, Breadeaux Pizza, 12 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 9 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 10 – Behind the Scenes – Journey through the Archives, Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nebraska Prairies and Planes, Wildlife Safari Park, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, 4 p.m.
Friend-raiser Comedy Night with Richard Reese and Friends, Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, 6 to 9 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 11 – Breakfast Buffet, Legion Club, 9 to 1 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 12 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Back to School Night, Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 13 – Legion Meeting, Legion Club, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 14 – First Day of School, Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools, 8:15 a.m.
Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Who Has Been Here/ELK Klub, Wildlife Safari Park, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
ALC Closet, American Lutheran Church, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
VFW Auxiliary meeting, VFW, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
