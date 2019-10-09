Thursday, Oct. 10 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce meeting, Breadeaux Pizza, 12 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12 – ALC Closet, American Lutheran Church, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 13 – Breakfast Buffet, Legion Club, 9 to 1 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 14 – Senior Lunch, serving spaghetti and meat sauce, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
GenSeekers, Saunders County Museum, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 16 – Senior Lunch, serving liver and onions, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
VFW Auxiliary Meeting, VFW, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Saunders County Historical Society Board Meeting, Saunders County Museum
Thursday, Oct. 17 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18 – Senior Lunch, serving meat loaf, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19 – VFW Steak and Hamburger Fry, VFW hall, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Ashland Community Clean-up Day, City Hall, 8 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 20 – Cemetery Run, Saunders County Museum, 1 to 4 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 21 – Senior Lunch, serving chicken ranch casserole, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Christmas on the Prairie planning meeting, Saunders County Museum,
Wednesday, Oct. 23 – Senior Lunch, serving tuna and noodles, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
