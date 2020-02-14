Thursday, Feb. 13 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14 – Senior Lunch, Golden Apartments, 12 p.m.
Swing Under the Wings, Strategic 6 to 11 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15 – Ashland American Legion Post 129 Bar Stool Open, 12 p.m.
VFW Steak and Hamburger Fry, VFW Hall, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 16 – Greenwood Historical Society Soup Supper, Greenwood Fire Hall, 4 to 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 17 – Senior Lunch, Golden Apartments, 12 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19 – Senior Lunch, Golden Apartments, 12 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 20 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21 – Senior Lunch, Golden Apartments, 12 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22 – Meet and Greet with Sen. Tom Brewer, Ashland VFW, 1 p.m.
