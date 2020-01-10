Thursday, Jan. 9 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Chamber of Commerce meeting, Breadeaux Pizza, 12 p.m.
Ashland Historical Society meeting, Ashland History Museum, 1:30 p.m.
Ashland 4-H Trap Shooting informational meeting, Ashland Gun Club, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 10 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11 – ALC Closet, American Lutheran Church, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Cold Days, Warm Hearts and Family Fun, Mahoney State Park, 2 to 5 p.m.
Ashland 4-H Trap Shooting sign ups, Ashland Gun Club
Monday, Jan. 13 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 15 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 16 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Ashland City Council meeting, City Hall, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18 – VFW Steak and Hamburger Fry, Ashland VFW Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Indoor Air Show and Exhibit Opening: “Quest, Navigating the World!” Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 19 – Schramm Sunday Speaker Series, Birding By Ear, Schramm Education Center, Gretna, 2 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 20 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education meeting, AGHS board room, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 22 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 23 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 27 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Mobile Food Pantry, VFW, 3 to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 29 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 30 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1 – Aircraft Adventure, Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.