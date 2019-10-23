Thursday, Oct. 24 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25 – Senior Lunch, serving lasagna, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26 – Superhero Spooktacular, Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Freaky Frolics, downtown Ashland, 4 to 6 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 28 – Senior Lunch, serving Swiss mushroom burger, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Mobile Food Pantry, VFW, 3 to 4 p.m.
Emerald Ash Borer workshop, Ashland Public Library, 7 to 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 30 – Senior Lunch, serving pulled pork sandwich, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31 – Meet the Children Night, Golden Apartments, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2 – River Valley Artisan and Craft Market, Mahoney State Park
Sunday, Nov. 3 – River Valley Artisan and Craft Market, Mahoney State Park
Monday, Nov. 4 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Wednesday, Nov. 6 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 7 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Community Coffee, Saunders County Museum, 3 to 4 p.m.
