Thursday, July 25 – Magician Jeff Quinn, Ashland Public Library, 10:30 a.m.
Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, July 26 – Senior Lunch, serving meat loaf, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Saturday, July 27 – 31st annual Carol Joy Holling Camp Quilt Auction, Carol Joy Holling Center, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mid-States Antique Tractor and Engine Show, Mid-States Antique Tractor and Engine Show Grounds, 9 a.m.
Calvin’s Legacy Golf Classic, Ashland Golf Club, 12 p.m. (10 a.m. registration)
Sunday, July 28 – Mid-States Antique Tractor and Engine Show, Mid-States Antique Tractor and Engine Show Grounds, 9 a.m.
Monday, July 29 – Senior Lunch, serving bacon cheeseburger, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Wednesday, July 31 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Thursday, Aug 1 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum Science Demonstration, Ashland Public Library, 10:30 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 2 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Ashland City Council meeting, City building, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 3 – Family Fun Carnival, Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Going Buggy, Wildlife Safari Park, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 5 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
