Thursday, Oct. 17 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18 – Senior Lunch, serving meat loaf, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19 – VFW Steak and Hamburger Fry, VFW Hall, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Ashland Community Clean-up Day, City Hall, 8 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 20 – Cemetery Run, Saunders County Museum, 1 to 4 p.m.
Harvest Fest, St. Mary Catholic Church, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 21 – Senior Lunch, serving chicken ranch casserole, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Christmas on the Prairie planning meeting, Saunders County Museum,
Wednesday, Oct. 23 – Senior Lunch, serving tuna and noodles, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Red Cross Blood Drive, Ashland VFW Building, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 24 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25 – Senior Lunch, serving lasagna, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26 – Superhero Spooktacular, Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Freaky Frolics, downtown Ashland, 4 to 6 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 28 – Senior Lunch, serving Swiss mushroom burger, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
