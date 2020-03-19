Thursday, March 19 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Ashland City Council meeting, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 20 – Senior Lunch, Golden Apartments, 12 p.m.
Fish Fry, American Legion, 5 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 21 – Aircraft Adventure, Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, cancelled
Spring Fling, Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, cancelled
Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum closed to the public through March 31
VFW steak fry cancelled
Monday, March 23 – Senior Lunch, Golden Apartments, 12 p.m.
Wednesday, March 25 – Senior Lunch, Golden Apartments, 12 p.m.
