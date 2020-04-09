NOTE: Many community events have been cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please contact the organization to determine if an event is taking place.
Thursday, April 9 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce board meeting, 12 p.m.
Saturday, April 11 – ALC Closet, American Lutheran Church, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Monday, April 13 – Senior Lunch, Golden Apartments, 12 p.m.
Wednesday, April 15 – Senior Lunch, Golden Apartments, 12 p.m.
Thursday, April 16 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Ashland City Council meeting, via teleconference or phone, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 17 – Senior Lunch, Golden Apartments, 12 p.m.
Monday, April 20 – Senior Lunch, Golden Apartments, 12 p.m.
