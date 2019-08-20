Thursday, Aug. 22 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Lunch and Listen, Saunders County Museum, 12 to 1 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 23 – Senior Lunch, serving chicken strip basket, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Stargazing, Mahoney State Park, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug 24 – Ashland Art Walk, downtown Ashland, 5 to 9 p.m.
Blood drive, C and L Hardware,
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Flight Night, Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, 6 to 9 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 26 – Senior Lunch, serving Rueben sandwich, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Mobile Food Pantry, VFW, 3 to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 28 – Senior Lunch, serving Swiss steak, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Blood drive, VFW Hall, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 29 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 30 – Senior Lunch, serving grilled chicken salad, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 2 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 4 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 5 – City Council meeting, City Hall, 7 p.m.
Community Coffee, Saunders County Museum, 3 to 4 p.m.
Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 8 – Breakfast Buffet, Legion Club, 9 to 1 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 9 – Hunter Safety Education, Ashland Gun Club, 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Christmas on the Prairie planning meeting, Saunders County Museum, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 10 – Legion Meeting, Legion Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 11 – Patriot Day Program and Lunch, Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, 11:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.