Thursday, Nov. 21 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 22 – Senior Lunch, serving turkey dinner, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23 – Holiday Art Walk, downtown, 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Annual Gathering in Ashland, Cooper Studio and Gallery, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 24 – Annual Gathering in Ashland, Cooper Studio and Gallery, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 25 – Senior Lunch, serving soup and sandwich, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Mobile Food Pantry, VFW, 3 to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 27 – Senior Lunch, serving pork loin, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 28 – Thanksgiving
Friday, Nov. 29 – No Senior Lunch
Monday, Dec. 2 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 4 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 5 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7 – Ashland Hometown Christmas, starting at 10 a.m. at various locations
Hometown Christmas Vendor and Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Parade of Lights, 6 p.m., downtown Ashland
Santa Goes to Space, Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Christmas on the Prairie, Saunders County Museum, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 8 – Breakfast Buffe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.