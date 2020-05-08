Thursday, May 7 – Ashland City Council meeting, at City Hall and via teleconference, 7 p.m.
Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 13 – ALC Closet, American Lutheran Church, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 14 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
ALC Closet, American Lutheran Church, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
City Council meeting, at City Hall and via teleconference, 7 p.m.
Monday, May 18 – Mobile Food Pantry, Ashland VFW, 3 to 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 21 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 28 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 20 – Second Annual SAC Museum Car Show, 9 a.m.
Sunday, June 21 – Second Annual SAC Museum Car Show, 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 11 – Aircraft Adventure Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
OCTOBER 10 & 11
First annual VFW Post 9776 Gun Show
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.