Thursday, July 11 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Community Coffee, Saunders County Museum, 3 to 4 p.m.
Chamber of Commerce Board meeting, Breadeaux Pizza, 12 p.m.
Friday, July 12 – Senior Lunch, serving chicken strips, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Saturday, July 13 – Aircraft Adventure Lecture Series, Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Carol Joy Holling Camp 40th anniversary, Carol Joy Holling Camp, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ALC Closet, American Lutheran Church, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Irreverent Warriors Silkies Hike, Round the Bend Steakhouse, 8 a.m.
Sunday, July 14 – Breakfast Buffet, American Legion Club, 9 to 1 p.m.
Monday, July 15 – Senior Lunch, serving French dip, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Wednesday, July 17 – Senior Lunch, serving smothered burrito Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Thursday, July 18 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
VFW Auxiliary meeting, VFW Hall, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Ashland City Council meeting, City Hall, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 19 – Stir-Up, various locations, Ashland
Senior Lunch, serving chicken Alfredo, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Saturday, July 20 – Stir-Up, various locations, Ashland
Ashland Stir-Up, Outdoor Street Dance and Beer Garden 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., Ashland
Makers Market, Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fiftieth anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, Clay Anderson speaker, Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, 9 a.m.
VFW Steak and Hamburger Feed, VFW Hall, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 21 – Stir-Up Car Show, downtown Ashland
Monday, July 22 – Senior Lunch, serving Philly steak sandwich, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Mobile Food Pantry, VFW Hall, 3 to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, July 24 – Senior Lunch, serving lasagna, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.