ASHLAND – Retired NASA Astronaut Clay Anderson will help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing at Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum on Saturday.
Anderson will take the stage at 9 a.m. for a presentation about the future of space flight and will lead guests into a new exhibit entitled “Space: Humanity’s Longest Journey.”
Featured items include official photos of the Apollo 11 moon landing, science fiction art by Chelsey Bonestell, Soviet Union space propaganda posters, along with Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo program artifacts.
The museum will offer family space activities after the 9 a.m. presentation by Anderson. Visitors will be able to experience Apollo 11 moon landing through a virtual reality game, make and keep a planet, take a picture with an inflatable astronaut, view space art, watch a free planetarium show and the Apollo 11 launch video.
“Space: Humanity’s Longest Journey” will close on Sept. 15 and on Sept. 28 the museum, in collaboration with Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science, will open an interactive STEM exhibition that focuses on space exploration and the next evolution of space travel.
This exhibit, entitled “Space Exploration: A New Generation,” includes 13 interactive displays with an emphasis on science and flight concepts. Guests will get hands-on experience on how spacecraft can adjust flight while in zero atmosphere of space and practice launching their own rockets or even building a moon colony. The exhibit will remain at the museum until Jan. 5, 2020.
These events and exhibits are included in the cost of general admission. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.