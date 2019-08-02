WEEPING WATER – The Cass County 4-H Cake Auction will be held on on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m., and the
Cass County 4-H Premium Livestock Auction will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m.
The proceeds from the auctions support the Cass County 4-H program and fosters opportunities for Cass County youth to develop into outstanding individuals for our community and beyond.
