LINCOLN – The Nebraska Bankers Association (NBA) recently announced the 2020 scholarship recipients of the Nebraska Bankers Educational Foundation (NBEF) William B. Brandt Memorial Scholarship Program. Ten $2,000 scholarships have been awarded through this statewide program to assist students pursuing business-related degrees at state or private funded college or university in Nebraska.
One area student received a scholarship. Kennedy Heimes, of Murdock, a student at Nebraska Wesleyan University, was nominated by Jason L. Hansen, American National Bank, Omaha.
These scholarships have been awarded in memory of William B. Brandt, a banker, state senator and NBA general counsel.
To be eligible, students interested in applying for an NBEF scholarship must reach a college junior- or senior-level status for the respective award year, maintain a minimum grade-point average of 3.0 and must be pursuing a business-related degree at a state or privately funded Nebraska college or university (excluding University of Nebraska campuses).
Learn more by contacting the NBA at 402-474-1555 or nbacommunications@nebankers.org or under ‘Workforce’ at www.nebankers.org. The deadline for the 2021-2022 academic school year is Jan. 31, 2021.
