LINCOLN – U.S. Bank and the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) have announced the 2019-2020 Believers and Achievers.
Believers and Achievers is a state-wide program designed by U.S. Bank and the NSAA to give recognition to Nebraska’s future leaders.
Beginning in October and continuing through March, 48 Nebraska high school seniors will be honored as Believers and Achievers. From those 48 finalists, eight will receive $500 scholarships from U.S. Bank to the college or university of their choice at a scholarship banquet to be held on April 26.
Students nominated for the Believers and Achievers award are Micah Judds and Bryce Kitrell of Ashland-Greenwood High School; Lindsey Thiele and Thomas Haberman of Bishop Neumann High School; Matthew Janak and Amanda Aerts of East Butler High School; Emily Hanson of Mead High School; Kendal Brigham and Jackson Taylor of Wahoo High School and Emily Kennedy and Colby Tichota of Yutan High School.
These students will be recognized at NSAA State Championships throughout the 2019-2020 activities year and on a poster sent to all NSAA member schools and U.S. Bank branches throughout the state.
All of the students nominated for the Believers and Achievers awards program represent the very best of Nebraska’s high schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.