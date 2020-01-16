ASHLAND – Planning for two big July events occurring two weeks apart was a large part of Thursday’s Chamber of Commerce meeting last week.
With the annual Stir-Up scheduled for July 17 to 19 and the Chautauqua and car show set for July 31 through Aug. 1, chamber members realize that a lot of organization needs to be done well in advance.
“We need to be ready, we need to have a strategy,” said Laura Capp, Postscript owner.
Bradley Pfeiffer, chamber president, said the two car shows have different themes. The Chautauqua event’s “Show n’ Shine” car show features street rods, stock cars and modified cars from the mid-century era.
“People are encouraged to dress in 1950s attire,” he said.
City Council Member Jim Anderson reported four vacancies need to be filled for the City of Ashland. There is an opening for council member in the city’s East Ward with the resignation of Paul Gossin. The city is also looking for a library director and a building inspector and zoning administrator.
“It took Waverly three months to find a building inspector,” Anderson said. “Thank goodness it’s a slow time of the year now for building, but we need to get lined up for summer builds.”
Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools Superintendent Jason Libel said in his report on the schools, “K through 12 is at capacity. We’re in tight quarters.”
He said the exciting news is that the school district has acquired 10 acres of land northwest of the middle and high school. Those 10 acres are in addition to the 50 acres north of the track facility, giving the overall footprint a 60-acre footprint.
Libel said they’re working with architects and are talking about a bond issue, so perhaps by fall 2020 the district can move forward on the expansion project.
A community engagement meeting on the expansion project will be Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. in the cafeteria of the high school. The meeting is open to the public.
Libal said its “no wonder” the school is feeling pinched with Ashland’s growth rate up 22 percent since 2014. That exceeds the Norris district rate of 21 percent, he said.
“We’re on the cusp of great things regarding the growth and education of our kiddos,” he said.
The chamber also discussed the following upcoming winter events:
- Winter Art Walk on Friday, Feb. 8. Participating downtown businesses will have coupons and specials.
- Teammates mentor/mentee recognition during the AGHS vs. Yutan basketball games Tuesday, Jan. 21.
- Soup and pie supper at the VFW on Thursday, Feb. 16. Proceeds support Teammates.
