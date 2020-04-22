ASHLAND – The need for blood has become critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, and fear of exposure could keep donors away. But steps are being taken to ensure that the upcoming American Red Cross Blood Drive in Ashland is operated in a safe manner.
The regularly scheduled blood drive in Ashland will be held on Wednesday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the VFW Hall.
The American Red Cross estimates that every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Maintaining an adequate blood supply is vital to public health. Blood donors help patients of all ages – accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients and those battling cancer and other life-threatening conditions.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges to the U.S. blood supply. Donor centers have experienced a dramatic reduction in donations due to the implementation of social distancing and the cancellation of blood drives.
In response to the shortage, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and his wife, First Lady Susanne Shore, recently launched a campaign that includes a call for blood donors.
State Sen. Bruce Bostleman noted the seriousness of the issue for Nebraskans in a recent message to his constituents in District 23, which includes Ashland.
“In some areas of the state, the virus has led to a shortage of blood,” he said.
In order to maintain an adequate supply of blood, donations must continue. The FDA and the federal Department of Health and Human Services have designated blood drives as an essential activity that can continue during the pandemic.
The Red Cross reports that no cases of any respiratory virus, including COVID-19, have been transmitted by blood. Blood donation remains a safe process, the organization said.
Pampee Young, chief medical officer for the American Red Cross, said in a statement sent to blood drive coordinators that blood donation is a safe process and the public should not be worried about giving or receiving blood.
The Red Cross follows many safety protocols during regular times, but has implemented more measures to prevent the spread of infection.
All Red Cross staff members are required to wear masks. Donors are encouraged to bring their own face coverings. If they do not have a mask, the Red Cross will provide one. Donors who do not want to wear a mask will be asked to postpone donation to a later date.
Donors will be stopped at the door to have their temperature taken. If a donor has a temperature higher than 99.5 degrees F, they will not be able to donate on that day and will be asked to leave, the statement said. Staff members will also have their temperature taken and are asked not to attend if they are not feeling well.
There will be hand sanitizer placed at the check-in, health history and refreshment areas. Donors will be asked to use the sanitizer before using the equipment. Workers will sanitize each bed after a donation is completed. The drive will be set up so social distancing is observed as much as possible. Staff members will wear gloves that will be changed between every donor.
Donors will be asked about their travel history. If they have traveled to countries like China, Hong Kong, Macau, Iran, Italy or South Korea they will be asked to postpone donation for 28 days. The same time frame will be requested if they have been in contact with anyone that has COVID-19. The Red Cross will place educational materials about COVID-19 at the drive site.
To increase the number of potential blood donors in the U.S., the FDA loosened many of the restrictions previously put in place. For example, people who spent time in certain European countries or on military bases in Europe were previously blocked from donating blood because of potential exposure to Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease or Variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease. The agency is eliminating the recommended deferrals and is recommending allowing reentry of these donors.
Also, deferral times have been reduced for certain groups, including those who recently received tattoos. Previously the deferral was 12 months. It is now three months.
“We believe these updated recommendations will have a significant and positive impact on our blood supply,” the FDA said in a recent statement.
For more information, go to RedCross.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.