WAHOO – Processing continues on nearly 80 applications for financial help after the March flood.
The Saunders County Board of Supervisors, acting as the Board of Equalization, discussed the Report of Destroyed Real Property Forms, also known as Form 425, during its meeting Tuesday.
Saunders County Assessor/Register of Deeds Rhonda Andresen said they have received 79 applications from properly owners claiming to have suffered significant damage as a result of the flooding that took place in March. Some property owners filed more than one applications. In all, there are about 40 owners who did so, Andresen said.
Andresen said a decision must be made on these applications by July 25, but her office has had a difficult time processing all of the applications.
“We have been doing the best that we can to see if there’s damage,” she said.
In cases where the application shows a damaged house or other structure, the process is fairly simple, Andresen said. It’s when the application deals with ground where it gets difficult. The majority of the applications deal with ag lands, she said.
Head Appraiser Kyle Morgan said they cannot see most of affected property to see the damage first-hand.
“There isn’t visual availability to do this,” he said.
Andresen added that most of the ag land is covered in crops, hindering their ability to see the damage.
Andresen also said many of the applications do not have photos or detail descriptions of the damage, which also complicates the process.
“If there’s no proof, there’s nothing we can suggest to be done,” she said.
The supervisors suggested denying applications that lack specific information. County Clerk Patti Lindgren said applicants have 30 days to protest the decision.
“If there is no documentation, we have to deny and give them 30 days (to protest),” said Supervisor David Lutton.
Supervisors suggested the assessor’s office staff separate the rest of the applications into categories, such as structural damage or damage to the land itself, and work from there.
Supervisor Scott Sukstorf suggested the county pay for extra personnel to process the applications before the deadline.
“We need to hire somebody to go out and look at this stuff,” he said.
Andresen also informed the supervisors that according to LB 512, the state law passed by the Legislature last session, the county’s Board of Equalization must make the final decisions.
After the meeting, Andresen stressed that the assessor's office is only helping with the applications, but the board of equalization will determine if they are approved or disapproved.
"They asked us to go look at it and that's what we're doing," she said on Wednesday.
No action was taken on the applications by the supervisors. Lindgren said the issue was a discussion-only item on the agenda, but the equalization board will vote on the applications next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.