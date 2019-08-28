ASHLAND – An Omaha man missing since June was found dead inside his truck in a creek under an Interstate 80 bridge near Ashland last week.
Shawn McWilliams, 50, of Omaha, had been missing since about 4 a.m. June 19 when he told his longtime girlfriend, Deb Warneke, that he was going for a drive, something she said he did sometimes. McWilliams had diabetes and didn’t have his medications with him when he left, she said.
McWilliams’ blue 2007 Ford Sport Trac was found by a worker mowing in the area last Thursday. The vehicle was in a creek under a bridge near Ashland, according to Cody Thomas, spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol. The vehicle wasn’t visible to passing traffic, he said.
Warneke filed a missing persons report when McWilliams did not come home. His last known location, based on a cellphone ping, was near 72nd and Jones streets, she said. She also said McWilliams texted her that he might drive to Lincoln.
“Thank you to everyone for all the prayers and looking for Shawn,” Warneke posted on Facebook last Thursday. “They found him and his truck in a creek along I-80 today. He is in a better place.”
The Nebraska State Patrol said no criminal activity is suspected to be involved in this case, however, the investigation is ongoing.
Initial reports stated that the person who found the vehicle was a Nebraska Department of Transportation employee. It was later revealed that the employee worked for a company contracted to mow in the area.
