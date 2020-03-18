FREMONT – On March 17 Three Rivers Public Health Department was made aware of a positive COVID-19 case within the North Central District Health Department district who visited the Dollar General in Hooper. The person is a man in his 30s and a resident in Knox County who recently traveled to another state where there is community transmission of COVID-19. He is self-isolating at home.
At this time, the only known community exposure within the health district, which is considered low risk is Saturday, March 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Dollar General in Hooper.
At this time, general risk to the community remains low, however Three Rivers encourages the individuals who might have been at the Dollar Store in Hooper on the above date and time to monitor yourself for the onset of fever and/or respiratory symptoms for 14 days which would be through March 28. If symptoms develop, please contact a healthcare provider and inform them of the exposure and symptoms for further direction.
Three Rivers Health Department covers a three-county area that includes Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties.
