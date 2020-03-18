Business can be conducted by appointment or online
WAHOO – On Wednesday morning, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting to approve closing all county buildings to the public in order to comply with state and federal recommendations to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Business can be conducted over the phone, online or by appointment. The public should call the office they need to do business with to set up an appointment. The staff will meet them at the door and escort them into the building.
County Clerk Patti Lindgren said county employees are still working and continuing to provide services.
“We’re all here,” Lindgren said. “We can’t shut down.”
County Attorney Joe Dobesh said the supervisors struggled when making the difficult decision to shut things down.
“This is not something any of them wanted to do,” he said. “They truly believed this was necessary to protect the public and to protect the county’s employees."
The county board discussed closing the facilities during their regular meeting on Tuesday, but at that time, did not think it was necessary, Dobesh said. Instead, they put signs on the doors asking visitors who were ill to not come in, and suggested that business be conducted online or by phone if possible.
However, when county officials learned that other counties were taking measures to close their buildings, the supervisors took a new look at the situation and decided to close, Dobesh said.
“At the end of (Tuesday) we got word that other courthouses were going to this model,” he said.
Dobesh said the seriousness of the coronavirus threat was intensified for the county officials when it was learned that two employees have been or are undergoing self-quarantine. In both cases, there has not been a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in either employee, he said.
“There are no confirmed cases and there are no documented close contact with confirmed patients,” he added.
All county buildings are closed, not just the courthouse. There are county offices at the Law Enforcement Judicial Center and in downtown Wahoo at 426 N. Broadway. The public defender’s office is at 666 N. Broadway.
Dobesh said the closure does not affect county and district court schedules. The Chief Justice of the Nebraska Supreme Court, Mike Heavican, is the only official who can cancel court, he added.
“We remain open until further order from him,” he said.
District Court was held Monday and Tuesday, and the judge rescheduled hearings on Wednesday and Thursday, said Clerk of the District Court Patty McEvoy. The judge is not generally scheduled to be in Saunders County on Fridays.
Next week, district court is not scheduled for March 23 to 25. This is not due to the courthouse being closed, but previous set scheduling, McEvoy said.
Like the other county offices, the offices for the county attorney and the district court clerk are open.
“For the most part, its business as normal for us,” McEvoy said.
McEvoy said there have been instances this week when attorneys have requested that hearings be continued, but not any more than normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.