WAHOO – After nearly four hours of testimony from the applicants, opponents and proponents, the request to build a 12-barn chicken farm near Morse Bluff was tabled by the Saunders County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Bruce and Amy Williams have applied to build a large poultry confined animal feeding operation in Morse Bluff Township.
The supervisors decided do more homework on the issue and write up a list of possible conditions for the permit.
“We all have an idea, after hearing the testimony, of what’s important to us,” said District 1 Supervisor Dave Lutton.
The supervisors will discuss their possible conditions at the Oct. 1 meeting, which begins at 9 a.m. in the supervisors room at the Saunders County Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.