Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...OCCASIONAL FREEZING DRIZZLE THROUGH MIDNIGHT, THEN LIGHT SNOW FOR A COUPLE HOURS BETWEEN MIDNIGHT AND 4 AM. NORTHWEST WINDS GUSTING OVER 50 MPH BETWEEN 3 AM AND 6 AM MAY CAUSE BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. NEW SNOW AMOUNTS LESS THAN A HALF INCH, AND NEW ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA, GENERALLY NORTH OF A LINE FROM DAVID CITY TO OMAHA AND MISSOURI VALLEY. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. STRONG WINDS COULD CAUSE EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO TREES AND POWER LINES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&