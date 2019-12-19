ASHLAND – Parking signs, traffic flow and more volunteers with flashlights during citywide events like Hometown Christmas were the chief concerns during last Thursday’s Chamber of Commerce meeting at Breadeaux.
Chamber member Bob Luebbe said the tire tracks over the new campground and across the new grass on the east side of town proved that visitors may not have known where to park during the Hometown Christmas events that extended from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
“Some cars even parked on the new bridge,” Luebbe reported.
Chamber President Bradley Pfeiffer said he and Mayor Richard Grauerholz tried to determine the best traffic flow ahead of the Dec. 7 event that some city officials estimated brought between 5,000 to 8,000 visitors to downtown.
Despite publishing a map online and placing parking signs east of 13th and Silver streets, there was still a lot of confusion. Pfeiffer suggested having more volunteers with flashlights helping direct traffic and control parking might be needed for next year.
Despite the overflow parking issues, most Chamber members called this year’s Hometown Christmas a resounding success. The businesses that donated hot chocolate, hot dogs and popcorn all reported they ran out of supplies before the Parade of Lights.
In other business, another meeting regarding the bus routes between Lincoln and Omaha is scheduled for the end of January. The sidewalk improvement town hall meetings will also be sometime in January, Grauerholz said.
