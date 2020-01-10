WAHOO – The Christian Women’s Connection will meet at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at South Haven, 1400 Mark Drive, Wahoo.
The guest speaker, Ellen Lund of Fremont, will share her story of “How All Things Work for Good!” A fashion show which will be provided by Good Life Boutique of Wahoo, Emily Novak and Company.
Lunch will be catered by Good Friends Cafe of Wahoo. Call Barb, 402-480-5347 or Mary, 402-480-3346 for reservations.
The price is $10, all inclusive. Babysitting will be provided with prior notification.
