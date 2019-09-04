WAHOO – The Christian Women’s Connection will meet at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at South Haven, located at 1400 Mark Dr., Wahoo.
Guest speaker Dolly Snitselaar of Sioux Falls will share her journey with a program called “Life’s Many Detours.” Musical entertainment will be provided by Debra Hohl of Wahoo. Tom Techmeyer of Wahoo State Bank will give direction on financial planning.
Lunch will be catered by Good Friends Cafe of Wahoo. For reservations, call Barb 402-480-5347 or Mary, 402-480-3346. The price is $10 all inclusive. Babysitting will be provided with prior notification.
