ASHLAND – Now that the City of Ashland has annexed a subdivision on the west side of 30th Street, they are lowering the speed limit on the roadway.
At the Feb. 20 meeting, the city council approved the first reading of Ordinance 1176, which will lower the speed limit 10 miles an hour on 30th Street.
“This changes it from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour,” City Administrator Jessica Quady told the council.
The issue came up while the council was discussing annexing the Sabre Heights neighborhood, which sits on the west side of 30th Street. Until the area was annexed late last year, the city had not jurisdiction over the speed on 30th Street. Instead, it was in Saunders County’s control.
The new speed limit will not go into effect until 30 days after the ordinance is given final approval by the council. The Feb. 20 approval was the first of three votes on the ordinance.
The council also passed a resolution to add and relocate stop signs in another effort to regulate speed on Ashland’s streets.
Resolution 2020-2 adds a four-way stop at the intersection of 20th and Clay streets and moves the stop signs from the north/south direction to east/west at 18th and Clay.
The proposals were made at the Feb. 6 meeting by Council Member Bruce Wischmann, when the council discussed the traffic concerns on Clay Street.
The council also heard from Planning Commission Member Susan Cerny, who spoke with a professor of landscape architecture at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln about a possible student-led project to beautify the former Ashland Salvage area at the intersection of Highways 6 and 66.
“That corner is the front door, or one of the front doors to Ashland,” she said.
Council Member Chuck Niemeyer reminded Cerny and the rest of the council that the city does not own that piece of property. City Attorney Mark Fahleson said the city is one of many lien holders on the land, which amount to a “couple hundred thousand dollars,” he said.
To take over the property, the city or another lien holder would have to file for foreclosure. The property would be sold to the highest bidder. To take the other lien holders to court would not be feasible, he added.
“To litigate the validity of those would exceed the value of the property,” he said.
The council took no action on Cerny’s proposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.