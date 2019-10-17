ASHLAND – The City of Ashland will host a fall clean-up day on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. to noon at City Hall, 2304 Silver Street. The City Compost Pile will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Only residents of Ashland can participate in this free service, including the compost pile. Participants must bring a current utility bill or other proof of residency.
The items not accepted include paint, oil, hazardous materials and tires.
Contact City Hall at 402-944-3387 for more information.
