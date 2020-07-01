ASHLAND – The City of Ashland is conducting a survey to gather essential information to support an application for grant funding from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) Housing and Community Development (HCD) Division. The city needs income and demographic information in order to apply for HCD grants. The grant funds can provide vital services that could benefit the entire community, including public infrastructure, community facilities, neighborhood improvements, and other activities.
In order to determine the community’s income and demographic information a survey will be mailed to residents southeast of Highway 6 and Highway 66 in Ashland. Residents are strongly urged to fill out the brief survey so results are accurate and meet the high response rate that is needed for the survey to be valid. Information collected will consist of general demographic data including race, number in household and income level. For residents claiming income from agriculture, all income must be reported after expenses. Survey results will be mailed to Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD) and will remain completely confidential.
Ashland Mayor Richard Grauerholz said, “We are working to improve our great community, while taking advantage of state and federal programs. This limits the burden on local tax payers. Your participation in this survey is critical for us to move forward as it could help offset tax increases and special assessments.”
If you have questions regarding the survey or the application for the public works grant, contact the City of Ashland at 402-944-3387 or Southeast Nebraska Development District at 402-475-2560.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.