CLASS OF 1969: The 35 classmates present for a reunion on Aug. 23 and 24 were (front row, from left) Jack Sapp, Jackie Reece Fudge, Becky Jacobs, Tom Lombard, Becky Howard Grauerholz, Donna Keetle Stratton, Patti Johnson Schofield, Mary Box Baker, Terri Defoil Kucera, Bill Anderson; (second row) Susie Vosler Reicken, Cindy Benedict Beaver, Leann Wagner Starlin, Cathy Gaines Mattoon, Sheryl Jean Hagstrom Castillo, Debbie Morris Johnson, Diane Reim Proctor, Ric Lutz, Gary Hagstrom, Gary Kent, Jerry Macrander, Vicky Troyer Holloran, Tim Oglesby; (back row) Kent Rung, John Stander, Les Debrie, Pam Rishel Rief, Daryl Erickson, Tim Smith, Kenny Scheel, Lyle Divis, Bob Newsham, Jerry Richard, Randy Bundy.