ASHLAND – Last March, thousands of Nebraskans suffered directly or indirectly from the severe flooding. To help these survivors, Nebraska Strong Recovery counselors are holding free weekly sessions to combat the emotionally overwhelming and stressful experience.
Susan Brooks and Cory Mattly, outreach crisis counselors, will be at the Ashland Library every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. until May 17. They are there to talk to anyone who has experienced loss or damage to their home, property and personal belongings. The counseling sessions are free and no sign up is required.
“We promote positivity,” Brooks said. “Even if someone was not directly affected, trauma trickles down to all of us.”
Brooks and Mattly will take survivors through a six-to-eight week class called WRAP which stands for wellness recovery action plan.
This action plan allows survivors to talk through their problems handling prolonged stress after suffering the loss or damage to physical property and possessions.
Sometimes, Brooks said, emotional reactions to an exceptionally stressful situation can continue for months following the disaster.
Brooks and Mattly said they do not want people’s physical health to deteriorate after enduring long-term stress.
Then, there are people who deny they are having any kind of adverse reaction to prolonged stress.
“When we go door to door, we encounter folks who tell us they are just fine,” said Mattly. “But often they are too proud to tell us they are hurting.”
Funding for the recovery project comes from a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) counseling grant. The grant, which includes Saunders County, extends across the entire state, said Theresa Henning, a regional administrative aide with Region V Systems in Lincoln.
“We feel this counseling service will be beneficial to those effected by the devasting floods last year,” Henning said. “We believe the wellness recovery action plan will help them in their recovery and resiliency.”
Any individuals who were affected by the floods and are interested in learning more about the WRAP classes, can call the Nebraska Rural Response hotline at 1-800-464-0258 for free and confidential assistance.
