WAHOO – The end of September and beginning of October were busy for the Saunders County Sheriff’s Department, as they responded to numerous accidents.
Two vehicles were totaled and three people injured in a Sept. 17 accident on Highway 92 and 109 in Wahoo.
Eugene Swartz of Wahoo was southbound on Highway 109 in a 2016 Ford Focus owned by EKD Farms of Wahoo. At the same time, Raleigh Radenslaben of Lincoln was eastbound on Highway 92 in a 2010 Ford Escape.
Swartz reported he stopped at the stop sign and then proceeded across Highway 92, where he collided with the Radenslaben vehicle. Swartz said the other vehicle may have been in his “blind spot,” causing the collision.
Radenslaben and two of his passengers were taken to Saunders Medical Center by the Wahoo Rescue Squad.
A two vehicle collision was reported on Sept. 22 on County Road X, one mile west of Cedar Bluffs.
Genevieve O’Callaghan of David City was eastbound on County Road X in a 1986 Pontiac 6000 when she drove off the road to the south, overcorrected and spun into the westbound lane, where Stacey Barnes of Wahoo was westbound in a 2006 Honda Pilot SUV. O’Callaghan’s vehicle struck Barnes’ car. O’Callaghan was taken to Fremont Area Medical Center by the Cedar Bluffs Rescue Squad.
A motorcycle collided with a sedan on Sept. 25 four and one-half miles west of Weston at the intersection of Highway 92 and 79. Joel Biscard Sr. of Omaha was heading west on Highway 92 driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he slowed to turn south on Highway 79 toward Valparaiso. Kayla Lambley of Madison was stopped on Highway 79, heading north in a 2015 Ford Focus. Lambley pulled onto Highway 92 to turn west without yielding for the motorcycle. The Ford Focus collided with the rear of the Harley as Biscard was turning south.
Biscard’s motorcycle received $2,500 worth of damage, while no damage was reported to Lambley’s Ford.
Three vehicles were involved in a collision on Sept. 26 four miles east of Cedar Bluffs. Austin Rennie-Fowler of Fremont was westbound on County Road X in a 1998 Ford F150 pickup owned by Nicholas Henrink of Fremont when he struck a vehicle stopped in the road for traffic.
Rennie-Fowler’s pickup rear-ended a 2016 Chevy Silverado owned by the City of Wahoo and driven by Daniel Lanik of Wahoo. The Chevy was pushed into a third vehicle, a 2008 Buick Lucerne driven by John Hull of Fremont. Hull had been stopped waiting, to turn southbound onto County Road 12. Lanik had been stopped behind Hull’s vehicle.
Rennie-Fowler said he came over the hill and applied his brakes, but “nothing much happened.” There was $1,000 in damage to the Ford pickup Rennie-Fowler was driving as well as the City of Wahoo’s Chevy pickup. Hull’s Buick sustained $500 damage, according to the report.
On Oct. 4, two vehicles collided at a rural intersection three miles east and one mile north of Weston. Gene Egr of Schuyler was driving a 2013 Mack truck owned by Schuyler Co-op Inc. northbound on County Road 20 when he approached the intersection of County Road L. At the same time, Eli Sanchez of Wahoo was westbound on County Road L in a 2002 Chevy pickup owned by Elizabeth Williams of Wahoo.
Both drivers reported they saw the other vehicle approaching the intersection. Egr had a yield sign, but was unable to do so. He struck Sanchez’ vehicle in the rear, causing $2,000 damage. The Mack sustained $500 damage.
