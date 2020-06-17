WAHOO – Plans continue for the Saunders County Fair, despite a sense of uncertainty that remains regarding the event.
The Saunders County Agricultural Society met on June 10 to discuss the upcoming fair, scheduled for July 26 to Aug. 2. The next day, the board announced that they are still planning most events for the fair.
The Open Class competition and vendors in the commercial building have been eliminated to make space for the 4-H participants and their static exhibits, the announcement said, but all other activities are still in the works.
Ag Society Secretary Jackie Hladik said the board is waiting for upcoming changes in the state Directed Health Measures (DHM) that are to be announced soon.
Work also continues on construction of the rabbit/poultry barn. Hladik said the concrete slab has been poured.
The fair board congratulated organizers of the Saunders County Beef Progress Show, which took place at the fairgrounds on June 6.
The next meeting of the fair board is scheduled for July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.