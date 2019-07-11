WAHOO – The report on the status of county roads last week from the Saunders County public works director was positive.
Public Works Director Steve Mika said the list of roads needing immediate repair work is getting shorter.
“We’re finally catching up,” he said. “It’s been a long spring.”
Regular maintenance work required after winter conditions, along with the damage caused by flooding in March, gave the county roads department a long job list.
“We’re still hauling rock,” he added.
While the department is getting caught up on some of the smaller maintenance project, several big projects for both roads and bridges are still ongoing because of the flooding. A large repair project is still underway by Big Sandy near Ashland and a road north of Yutan has construction crews on it as well.
Mika said he continues to wade through the Federal Emergency Management process for flood damage repair.
Heavy recent rains caused more damage to a road near Morse Bluff. He said this was a road that also sustained damage in March. Working with FEMA, some options for potential flooding in the future will be developed.
“They want to look at what can be done to prevent this,” he said.
