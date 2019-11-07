ASHLAND – Two hairy characters took first place in the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Scarecrow Decorating Contest.
In the business category, the Bank of Ashland’s “Cousin It” scarecrow was named first place.
The character from the “Addams Family” was made from straw and sat at the corner of 14th and Silver streets.
First place in the individual category went to the “Oscar the Grouch” scarecrow made by Jackie Fudge and Anita Starns. The Sesame Street character was located at the intersection of 15th and Silver streets and had a sign that said “Have a Grouchy Halloween!”
Honorable mention in the business category was awarded to Platte Valley Antiques for the scarecrow they created with a pumpkin head and blue lace cape.
Carol Tucker’s scarecrow version of Harry Potter earned honorable mention in the individual category.
First place winners received $25 in Chamber Bucks, which can be used at any participating Ashland area merchant that is a member of the Chamber of Commerce.
