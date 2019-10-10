LINCOLN – About 55 visitors will converge on the “Bohemian Alps” on Wednesday, Oct. 16 as part of the 2019 national conference organized by the Czechoslovak Genealogical Society, International (CGSI).
The conference will be held Oct. 15 to 19 at the Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln and will bring several hundred people to Nebraska to study Czech genealogy and culture. Area tours are regular components of the event and the one through parts of Butler and Saunders counties, named “Nebraska’s Bohemian-Moravian Highlands” features several well-preserved Czech Catholic churches and cemeteries and the rural Czech-Moravian Reformed Presbyterian Church southwest of Wahoo.
Catholic churches on the itinerary are the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Dwight, Holy Trinity Church in Brainard, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church at Cedar Hill, Saints Cyril and Methodius Church in Plasi, St. John of Nepomucene in Weston and St. Vitus Church in Touhy. Cemeteries associated with those churches will also be visited.
Other interesting Czech sites will also be featured, such as Z.C.B.J halls and the small independent Znojmo Cemetery in rural Saunders County. An authentic Bohemian gulaš lunch will be served at the Kolac Korner in Prague. Several local parishioners and residents are assisting with the planning and logistics, and will greet the travelers along the way.
More than 25 speakers from the United States and the Czech Republic are on the CGSI conference schedule offering a comprehensive syllabus for those interested in Czech genealogy, history and traditions.
For more information about the Minnesota-based Czechoslovak Genealogical Society, or the conference, visit www.cgsi.com.
To learn more about this tour, call or email Janet Jeffries at 402-310-4252 or janetjeffries24@gmail.com.
This tour, and the “Freethinker Territory” tour to Saline County on Oct. 15, were planned and will be led by historian Janet Jeffries of Crete and architect David Murphy of Lincoln.
This team was part of the Nebraska State Historical Society’s (NSHS) official Historic Preservation Department when they worked together there in the 1970s and 1980s. Both remain active in the historic preservation field and with Czech projects. Murphy was also guest curator for a major special exhibit on Czechs in Nebraska, “The Heart of Two Continents,” mounted by NSHS in 1992. Jeffries and Murphy directed the tours when the CGSI conference was held in Lincoln in 1999.
