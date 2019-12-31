GREENWOOD – A fatal crash that occurred 10 days earlier claimed the life of a small child. It was the fourth fatality from the Dec. 15 accident that took place on Interstate 80 near Greenwood.
On Dec. 25, Alexis Pascual Bernabe, 4, of Lincoln, passed away as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.
The crash occurred at approximately 11:10 a.m., Dec. 15, when a Chevrolet Trailblazer lost control in slick conditions while traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near mile marker 422. The vehicle then clipped an eastbound 2012 Mini Cooper. The collision forced the SUV into the median, where it rolled and entered the westbound lanes of traffic. It was then struck by a westbound Honda Odyssey minivan. The Trailblazer rolled again and struck a westbound pickup truck.
Two passengers in the Trailblazer, Domingo Pascual Velasquez, 19, of Lincoln, and Erica Rafael, 15, of Lincoln, were pronounced deceased at the scene. A third passenger, Heidy Diaz, 10, of Lincoln, was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha where she passed away later in the day.
The four-year-old victim was transported with severe traumatic brain injury to the Nebraska Medical Center before being taken to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition. He passed away just before 5 p.m. on Dec. 25, according to a spokesperson with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver, Carlos Bernabe Escobar, 29, and front seat passenger, Carmelina Pascual Bernabe, 28, both of Lincoln, were transported to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha with non-life-threatening conditions. The Nebraska State Patrol reported that they are the parents of the younger children in the Trailblazer. The two teenagers were their niece and nephew.
Six occupants of the Honda Odyssey, all from Minnesota, were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Preliminary investigation determined that none of the occupants of the Trailblazer were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. All occupants of the other vehicles were wearing seat belts. The investigation remains ongoing.
- BH Media News Service contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.