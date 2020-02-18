Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... SOUTHEASTERN DODGE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... NORTHEASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 445 AM CST FRIDAY. * AT 1023 AM CST, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED THAT AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN PLACE ALONG THE PLATTE RIVER SOUTH OF FREMONT. MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES ALONG THE BANKS OF THE RIVER, WITH SEVERAL ROADS AFFECTED OR CLOSED BY FLOOD WATERS. THIS INCLUDES RIDGE ROAD AND RIDGELAND AVENUE. BE AWARE THAT WATER LEVELS MAY CAN CHANGE RAPIDLY IN THE ADVISORY AREA. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... INGLEWOOD, CAMP EAGLE, CAMP CEDARS AND FREMONT LAKES STATE RECREATION AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&