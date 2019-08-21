ASHLAND – The Ashland Art Walk will spill out from the galleries and art-related shops into the streets of Ashland this Saturday.
From 5 to 9 p.m., Ashland’s historic downtown will play host to the event. The summer version will include live music and booths featuring new and established artists along 15th Street. The intersection of 15th and Silver streets will be closed for the event.
“It’s a wonderful way to promote the arts for local artists,” said Mary Bailey, owner of Hidden Expressions Photography Studio near Ashland.
Bailey is a member of the Ashland Arts Council, which organizes the four art walks held each year. She said they included artists’ booths and music outdoors during last summer’s art walk, which was well received.
“We got really positive feedback from it,” said Bailey.
So much so, the Arts Council decided to expand the number of artists’ booths this year.
“We were pushing for 10, to double the space,” she said.
Instead, they have 30 artists signed up to display their work outdoors. Bailey said there will be a wide variety of art, including photography, multiple forms of painting, pottery, textile art, woodworking, jewelry making and sculpture.
“There will be both established and new artists as well,” she added.
Live music will be provided by the Judds family, consisting of Thomas Judds and his son, Micah. They are known for playing local events like the Saturday farmers market in Ashland.
The Judds will play from 6 to 8 p.m. Before and after their performance, a DJ will provide music to liven the atmosphere.
Also on the street, there will be food vendors, a new addition this year. Bailey has lined up at least one food truck, possibly two, as well as a food stand operated by the Ashland American Legion Auxiliary.
In many of the participating galleries and art-related shops there will also be appetizers and snacks offered. At Cooper Studio and Gallery, resident artist Kim Cooper’s work will be paired with goodies of the sweet and savory variety prepared by his wife, Lynn.
Willow Point Gallery will offer special prices during the art walk, said owner Mary Roncka. The gallery features art work by Gene Roncka, Mary’s husband. They will offer 10 percent off of purchases up to $60, a 20 percent discount for purchases totaling $60 or more and a free gift for any $20 purchase.
Postscript, a boutique featuring paper, book and lettering arts, will host ceramicist Joy O’Conner of EarthenJoy Ceramics in Omaha. O’Conner specializes in goods for the home and jewelry.
Raikes Beef Co. has invited Willow Bee Signs and Designs. Erin Vock of Nebraska City creates reclaimed wood and farmhouse style signs.
Blackwell’s Fine Supply will have two artists in house during the art walk. Steve Nabity of Gretna will showcase his custom furniture and woodworking. Theresa Rhodus, a native of Ashland who makes hand-painted jewelry, bookmarks and wall art, will also be featured.
The local shops are getting in on the event as well. Several will stay open during the art walk.
