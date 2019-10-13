WAHOO – Due to a funding grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety, Saunders County deputies were able to participate in the nationwide crackdown on impaired driving during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign Aug. 16 through Sept. 2.
During the grant period, Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz reported that deputies issued 39 citations and a combined total of 150 warnings and violation cards.
Out of this total, three arrests were for driving while intoxicated (DWI), one citation was for minor in possession (MIP), five fugitive apprehensions, one for use of handheld wireless communication device and 12 citations were for speeding, along with numerous other vehicle and minor violations.
Stukenholtz urges motorists to be alert for impaired drivers year-round. If you see an impaired driver on Saunders County roads, report them by calling 402-443-1000 or 911.
