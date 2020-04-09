ASHLAND – Prior to the cancellation of school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, eight Ashland-Greenwood Middle School students were selected to perform in the 20th annual York Middle School Honor Band Day on March 21. Under normal circumstances, the students would have rehearsed with directors Rebecca Wilhelm of Moore Middle School in Lincoln and Susan Hottovy of Lincoln and would have performed in a concert the same day.
The students selected are as follows.
Seventh grade – Ella Ward, tenor saxophone; Justin Mills, percussion.
Eighth grade – Emma Williams, clarinet; Elliot Gossin, bass clarinet; Jadah Laughlin, alto saxophone; Ben Harris, French horn; Lauren Gerdes, trombone; Tobin Engelhard, tuba.
