OMAHA – Eleven artworks produced by Ashland-Greenwood High School art students will receive recognition in the 2020 Scholastic State Art Awards show, presented by Omaha Public Schools.
The state art competition is open to every art student in the state of Nebraska and schools are not divided by county or class. Entries are submitted and judged by a panel of art experts. Works are judged on originality, technical skill and emergence of a personal vision or voice. Awards are as follows: Gold Key (first), Silver Key (second) and Honorable Mention (third).
Winning artwork will be on display at OPS TAC Building at 3215 Cuming St., Omaha, during the month of March. The Nebraska Regional Awards ceremony will be on Saturday, Feb. 29. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will take place on March 7.
State Gold Key winners will go on to compete against students from across the nation.
Ashlands state art winners are as follows.
Cleo Wills, grade 11, 2 Gold Keys, Painting.
Josetta Ward, grade 12, Gold Key, Painting.
Tori Holt, grade 12, Gold Key, Painting.
Trinity Rowley, grade 11, Silver Key, Sculpture and Honorable Mention, Painting.
Malyssa Cool, grade 10, Silver Key, Drawing.
Zandi Kern, grade 10, Silver Key, Drawing.
Darby Walsh, grade 11, Honorable Mention, Painting.
Jayden Basa, grade 11, Honorable Mention, Sculpture.
Emily Kwarcinski, grade 10, Honorable Mention, Drawing.
