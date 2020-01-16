ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter had a very eventful month of November. Between the Chamber of Commerce Teacher’s Appreciation Breakfast and the JA Spark Stock Market Challenge, the FBLA members have been very busy with opportunities to serve, compete and grow as members.
On Nov. 12, all of the FBLA members gathered at Riverview Community Church to help provide the meal at the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce Teacher’s Appreciation Breakfast. Everyone helped pitch in by making and serving food to show how much they appreciate everything the teachers do.
At the most recent November chapter meeting, Chuck Neimeyer, a local business owner, came to speak about the important components of starting and running a business.
Also, the FBLA Officer Team recently attended the National Fall Leadership Conference in Denver, Colo. During their time in Colorado, the officer team went to seminars, worked on projects and attended meetings to help better their FBLA chapter.
Many business students also competed at this year’s JA Spark Stock Market Challenge. Students found themselves at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Innovation Campus where they simulated stock market investments competing against multiple schools from across the state. AGHS students placed fifth in the competition.
The most recent event in the business program at AGHS was a college visit on Nov. 20. A group of students and FBLA members had the opportunity to visit the campuses of both Metro Community College and the University of Nebraska at Omaha. While on their visit, students learned about all of the different choices and programs each college had to offer. Going on these visits helps to prepare the students and give them a taste of what is coming in the near future.
As the month of November came to a close, it was great to look back and see all of the activities accomplished over the short time period of a month. The FBLA members and business students worked hard to learn more about the business world and to grow their personal skills, which one of the main goals of the organization.
