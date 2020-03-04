ASHLAND – The Ashland Junior Woman’s Club held the annual Fine Arts Festival on Saturday at the Ashland-Greenwood High School gym.
Eleven acts performed in front of an audience in the afternoon. There were no auditions held in the morning, as has been the custom in recent years. No awards were presented to the performers.
In the art portion of the festival, the following students were named Best in Show by the judges.
Kindergarten - Jaxson Baack and Estel Mayer
First Grade - Ellis Charles and Carter Perillo
Second Grade - Myer O’Brien and Hailey Hernandez
Third Grade - Kashton Crisman and Danielle Billings
Fourth Grade - Everett Trygstad and Evie Hofmeister
Fifth Grade - Asa Burman and Aubrey Hansen-Rengston
Eighth Grade - Paige Williams, Alivia Pike, Drake Zimmerman, Payden Alexnder
High School - Sierra Mack, Alexis Hoefer, Esmie Williams, Reynee Goff, Alese Voss, Presley Harms, Trinity Rowley, Briana Sulentic, Eva Kellogg, Logan Birens, Gus Laughlin, Cayden Jackson, Tyler Schuster, Gracey Earnest, Chloe Bergsten, Toni Douglas, Zandi Kern and Alex Fernster.
