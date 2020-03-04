Fine Arts Festival

DANCE DUO: Taylor Konen and Chloe Hauswald perform a dance to the song “Wind Beneath my Wings” at the Ashland Junior Woman’s Club Fine Arts Festival on Saturday afternoon at the Ashland-Greenwood High School gym. Fore more photos, go to Page 5. (Staff Photo by Suzi Nelson)

ASHLAND – The Ashland Junior Woman’s Club held the annual Fine Arts Festival on Saturday at the Ashland-Greenwood High School gym.

Eleven acts performed in front of an audience in the afternoon. There were no auditions held in the morning, as has been the custom in recent years. No awards were presented to the performers.

In the art portion of the festival, the following students were named Best in Show by the judges.

Kindergarten - Jaxson Baack and Estel Mayer

First Grade - Ellis Charles and Carter Perillo

Second Grade - Myer O’Brien and Hailey Hernandez

Third Grade - Kashton Crisman and Danielle Billings

Fourth Grade - Everett Trygstad and Evie Hofmeister

Fifth Grade - Asa Burman and Aubrey Hansen-Rengston

Eighth Grade - Paige Williams, Alivia Pike, Drake Zimmerman, Payden Alexnder

High School - Sierra Mack, Alexis Hoefer, Esmie Williams, Reynee Goff, Alese Voss, Presley Harms, Trinity Rowley, Briana Sulentic, Eva Kellogg, Logan Birens, Gus Laughlin, Cayden Jackson, Tyler Schuster, Gracey Earnest, Chloe Bergsten, Toni Douglas, Zandi Kern and Alex Fernster.

