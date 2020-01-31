WEST POINT – Ashland-Greenwood FFA Alumni members Rob Bundy and Kathy McFarland were recognized during the FFA Alumni Convention in West Point last week.
Bundy and McFarland received the Robert “Bob” Clausen Outstanding Achievement Award during the convention banquet on Jan. 25. The award is designed to identify and recognize FFA Alumni members for their outstanding leadership and service to agricultural education, FFA and FFA Alumni.
The banquet was the highlight of the two-day convention, an annual event that is held at various locations around the state. The purpose is to join together to see the agriculture industry and to share ideas and comradery. Friday and Saturday were mostly filled with industry tours at Jones Manufacturing, Albers Feedlot, Wisner Pilger High School Ag Department, Rainforth Animal Health, to name a few.
Bundy has been with the Ashland Greenwood FFA Alumni since it was established. During this time he has portrayed decisiveness, integrity, knowledge of the organization and enthusiasm/passion for supporting youth in agriculture. He has served as the treasurer for the organization from the very beginning. When the alumni first started to organize, he was the source of all business/financial facts and he would provide his opinions on what steps the chapter should take.
In 2013 McFarland and her family moved to Ashland. She immediately enrolled her daughter in FFA and joined the FFA Alumni. She had experience with the organization in Norfolk and wanted to get involved with the Ashland-Greenwood chapter. She brought ideas and perspective to the meetings that others typically did not display. Others in the organization saw her passion and communication style as a positive quality.
Ashland-Greenwood FFA Advisor AnnaLisa Estrela said the Ashland-Greenwood FFA Alumni and the FFA Chapter extend a huge thank you to Bundy and McFarland for the hundreds of hours they have put into the organization and the youth to make their lives better.
