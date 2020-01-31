LINCOLN – On Saturday, the Ashland-Greenwood speech team competed at Lincoln Southwest. This was the largest meet they will attend all year with 47 schools and over 850 students competing.
The Bluejays had five students make it to the finals round. Elandra Johnson broke into the Consolation final of Dramatic Interpretation, Emerson Lindley broke into the Consolation final of Informative Speaking, Tatum Gossin broke into the Consolation final in Persuasive Speaking, and Josetta Ward broke into the Next In Final round of Humorous Prose. Riley Herring made it into the Championship finals in Entertainment Speaking and placed sixth overall.
“This meet is always the largest we go to and this year we had the most kids break. It is so much fun to watch my team grow and become more confident each meet. I say this every week, but I am so incredibly proud of them,” Coach Kelsey Cooper said.
On Friday the Speech team will compete at Millard West.
