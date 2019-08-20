ASHLAND – The school year began last week with fresh faces in student desks and in front of the classroom. A total of five new teachers joined the Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools faculty, ready to teach and guide the youth in our area. Of the five, three are familiar faces.
Dillon Campbell, an Ashland native and AGHS graduate, has joined the elementary staff as the new fifth grade teacher. Shelby Anderson actually started last year in January as the middle school math teacher and coach. And Rebecca Duncan worked part-time at a downtown Ashland shop prior to teaching English at the high school.
The other two new teachers include Dan Vahle, a veteran teacher who most recently taught in Grand Island, and Cassandra Eickhoff, who also taught in Grand Island before spending a year with Omaha Public Schools prior to coming to Ashland-Greenwood.
Shelby Anderson
Hometown: Seward
Position: Middle school math teacher, high school girls basketball assistant coach (reserves), high school assistant track and field coach (pole vault)
Educational background: Seward High School, 2010; Concordia University Nebraska, bachelor of science in middle level education focuses in math and art, 2014
Family background: Married to Clinton Anderson, the high school science teacher; no children but two very energetic dogs (Buck and Jager)
Previous employment: St. Micheal’s in Albion, one year; Riverside Public School in Cedar Rapids/Spalding, three years; Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools substitute teacher, one year
Why did you become a teacher?
I became a teacher to inspire students to be a better version of themselves. Whether the material comes easy or hard to them are they giving it their all and bettering themselves because of it. I teach math and middle school is usually the time where they decide they like math or hate it. I want to instill in them that even if it’s difficult they don’t need to have an aversion to it.
Why did you apply to be a teacher at Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools?
Ashland is in a great area of Nebraska. It sits right in between Lincoln and Omaha so there is always plenty to do but it is also far enough away to get that smaller town feel.
What are your plans for the upcoming school year as a teacher and what are your goals for your students?
This year I am looking forward to getting settled in my own classroom and having fun discovering new math concepts with my students. Sports wise I am looking forward to see how much the girls have improved in basketball since we only graduated one senior last year and track we are looking to bring a big group with us to Burke again this year.
Dillon Campbell
Position: Fifth grade teacher, assistant high school baseball coach
Educational background: Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools, graduated 2013; Dakota Wesleyan University, bachelor’s degree 2017
Hometown: Ashland
Previous employment: Educational Service Unit 2 Independent School
Why did you become a teacher?
I always knew I wanted to help people and teaching is where I found I could have the biggest impact.
Why did you apply to be a teacher at Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools?
I grew up in the community and want to be able to give back to it.
What are your plans for the upcoming school year as a teacher and what are your goals for your students?
Create a safe, productive learning environment. I want students to be confident and not be afraid to be themselves.
Rebecca Duncan
Position: High school English teacher, cheer coach; prom committee
Educational background: Metro East Lutheran High School, 2010; Concordia University, bachelor of science in secondary education, comprehensive English and Lutheran teacher’s diploma, 2015
Hometown: St. Louis
Family background: Married
Previous employment: Columbus Middle School, one year; Trinity Lutheran School, Fremont, 2 years
Why did you become a teacher?
I’ve chosen teaching as my profession because I want to be a support for those students that need it. I am also passionate about literature and enjoy guiding students as they learn about it.
Why did you apply to be a teacher at Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools?
There is something unique about the community of Ashland that my husband and I fell in love with. People are friendly and welcoming, and take pride in this town. They support local businesses and the school district in a tremendous way. We believe this will be a wonderful place to live and grow. Also, Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools has a wonderful reputation and I believe that I will have opportunities to grow here as an educator.
What are your plans for the upcoming school year as a teacher and what are your goals for your students?
My goal this year is for all my students to feel welcome in my classroom and for them to grow, as students, leaders and as empathetic people.
Cassandra (Cassie) Eickhoff
Position: Middle school language arts, assistant high school softball coach
Educational background: Beatrice High School, 2008; University of Nebraska-Lincoln, bachelors degree in political science, 2012; College of St. Mary, masters of education (social sciences and language arts), 2015; University of Nebraska-Lincoln, principal’s endorsement, 2020
Hometown: Beatrice
Family background: Married to Ross Eickhoff, two sons, Lincoln and one on the way
Previous employment: Grand Island Public Schools, three years; Omaha Public Schools, one year
Why did you become a teacher?
I became a teacher because I love working with students and helping them build the skills, passions and self-esteem they need in order to follow their dreams once they leave the classroom. I care so much about the future and investing in positive scholastic relationships is a huge step in helping our students prepare for their futures.
Why did you apply to be a teacher at Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools?
I applied to Ashland-Greenwood because I love the idea of community. Having the opportunity to develop positive relationships with students, staff and parents is paramount to school culture and academic growth. I felt so welcomed by the feelings of support and community here that, by the time I got the job offer, it was a no-brainer. Excited to see my boys in these hallways.
What are your plans for the upcoming school year as a teacher and what are your goals for your students?
My plans for the upcoming school year are to create a student-centered, empathetic, inclusive learning environment where all of my students can succeed and feel welcome. I’m focused on organization and inspiration this year. I want to help my students grow and be prepared for their next steps, inspire them to want to learn more and have some fun doing it.
Dan Vahle
Position: High school math teacher, assistant middle school basketball coach
Educational background: Beaver City High School, 1988; University of Nebraska-Lincoln, bachelor of science in math, 1992; University of Nebraska-Lincoln, master of arts in math, 1998
Hometown: Beaver City
Family background: Married to Deb Vahle; two sons, Tucker and Noah
Previous employment: Johnson-Brock High School, nine years; Ord High School, seven years; Grand Island High School, 11 years
Why did you become a teacher?
I’ve always had a passion for math and I always wanted to be a coach, so becoming a teacher and coach was a natural fit.
Why did you apply to be a teacher at Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools?
I decided to come to AGPS for the opportunity to teach upper-level math courses, and I look forward to joining the excellent staff here at Ashland-Greenwood.
What are your plans for the upcoming school year as a teacher and what are your goals for your students?
I can’t wait to get to know the students, and help them develop their problem-solving skills. I want to help students discover new things that they can do with math.
